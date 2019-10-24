Fatal crash in Kentucky under investigation

GRAYSON, Ky. (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal, two-vehicle collision that occurred yesterday evening around 5:30 p.m. in the 13000 block of Kentucky State Highway 986 in Carter County. Police say Kenneth Erwin Jr., 46, of Olive Hill, rear-ended an International tractor driven by Earl E. Withrow, 71, of Olive Hill.

Earl E. Withrow was pronounced dead at the scene by the Carter County Coroners office. Kenneth Erwin Jr. was transported to King’s Daughters Medical Center for treatment.

Police say no criminal charges have been filed as a result of the crash, and alcohol is not a suspected contributor. The collision remains under investigation.

