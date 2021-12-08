Fatal crash on I-79 this morning

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A crash on I-79 this morning leads to one person dead and three others sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, troopers say they were dispatched to a vehicle accident involving a semi-truck and SUV on I-79 at around mile marker 81.

The WV State Police says the deceased was the driver of the SUV, Donte Pierre Authur Lewis Mapp Jr., 35 of Eastman, Georgia.

Two other males were in the SUV and they were taken to Braxton Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release. They say the driver of the semi-truck was taken to Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

WVSP says the investigation remains active and ongoing.

John Hoffman, Director of Braxton County Office of Emergency Services says there were 11 storm-related crashes within a two-hour span and that their fire, EMS and law enforcement agencies were jumping from call to call.