HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Route 2 in Huntington.

Crews are on the scene in front of the Benefit Wholesale Equipment store on Ohio River Road.

Ohio River Road is currently blocked by emergency vehicles.

They have confirmed the motorcyclist has died as a result of the crash. No one else was injured.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you when we have new information.