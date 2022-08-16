LAWRENCE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky says a fatal shooting occurred in the Peach Orchard area on Tuesday around 6:20 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene after reports of shots fired, possibly related to a burglary.

When deputies arrived, a witness said one of the suspects, Jerry Lee Maynard, of Lawrence County, was found in the woods by the property owner. Maynard then disarmed the property owner, and a fight over the gun ensued, according to the Sheriff’s Office. During the struggle, Maynard was shot and pronounced dead on the scene by the Lawrence County Corner.

After further investigation, law enforcement obtained a warrant for the second suspect, Green Ramey, 42, also of Lawrence County. The Sheriff’s Office says Green was arrested without a struggle and taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

This incident is still under investigation by Chief Deputy M. Keefer of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.