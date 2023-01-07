MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County Sheriff Corey J. Miller says there was a fatal shooting in the Ashton, West Virginia, area early Saturday morning.

Sheriff Miller says deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest. The sheriff says deputies attempted life-saving measures, but the man died.

Deputies arrested one man in connection with the shooting, Sheriff Miller says. This was an isolated incident, according to the sheriff.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. There is no other information at this time.