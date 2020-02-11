Fatal tractor-trailer crash in Mason County closes Route 35 near 3 Mile Bridge

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Department of Highways says all lanes are closed on Route 35 near the area of 3 Mile Bridge in Mason County due to a fatal tractor-trailer crash.
Both northbound and southbound lanes while first responders perform re-enactment and crews assess the damage to the bridge.
West Virginia 511 says traffic is being detoured onto Route 817. DOH crews will be monitoring the traffic along the detour and will provide the necessary services to keep traffic moving.
Additional information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.
