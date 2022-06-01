LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A father was arrested on multiple child sexual abuse charges, including incest, and blamed his behavior on his diabetes medication.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were made aware of allegations against Branchland man Everett Justin Smith on May 18. It says he would allegedly sexually abuse his child on and off for about two years and tell them that if they told anyone, he would go to jail.

The criminal complaint says the victim alleges Smith started this when they were five years old and stopped when they turned eight. It says this was when Smith began dating their stepmom.

It further states when they broke up, the child says the sexual abuse started again.

The child told CPS that they had told their grandparents this was happening and they allegedly did not believe the child, documents say.

The grandmother allegedly told the child to say nothing while going to the CPS interview.

Smith has full custody and the child’s mother is, “not in the child’s life,” documents say.