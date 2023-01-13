HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has been sentenced for allegedly assaulting his mother.

According to the Cabell County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Shannon Overstreet, 39, of Huntington, entered a Kennedy Plea in Cabell County Circuit Court to charges of Malicious Assault and Forgery for a 2022 indictment.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Overstreet was sentenced to 2-10 years in prison for Malicious Assault and 1-10 years in prison for Forgery. The Cabell County Clerk’s Office says the sentences will run concurrently and Overstreet will receive credit for time already served.

According to a criminal complaint, Overstreet is accused of allegedly grabbing the victim by her hair, dragging her through the yard and up steps and then allegedly hitting her several times in March 2021. The complaint states when the victim went to a medical facility a couple days after the incident, medical professionals found she had a “significant brain bleed.”

Shannon Overstreet is the father of Angel Overstreet, who was reported missing May 25, 2021 at 3-months old. While Overstreet was involved in a custody issue over Angel and is the last person she was known to be with, the Circuit Clerk’s Office says they have no record of any charges against him in his daughter’s disappearance.