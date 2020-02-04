Father opens up about missing daughter and ex-wife

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was notified about Kimberly Cline, 27, and her six-year-old daughter, Abagail Lester’s disappearance on January 9th, 2020.

According to deputies, family members last saw Cline and Abby on November 20th, 2019 after Cline picked her daughter up from school. However, Abby’s Father, Josh Lester, last saw his daughter on October 4th due to legal battles.

Josh last saw his daughter as she boarded the school bus.

“I was supposed to get her the seventh and she never got off the bus, so I messaged the grandparents thinking maybe I got my dates mixed up or something and I contacted the school and they told me they couldn’t release any information because of the protective order,” said Josh.

Lester has split custody of Abby with his ex-wife, Kimberly Cline’s parents. Cline filed for a 90-day protective order against Josh, which prevented him from getting any answers on his daughter’s whereabouts, which he tried to appeal with no luck.

“You start worrying about things like, does she have a jacket or has she ate and everything she’s afraid of starts popping up in my head,” Josh explained.

Josh says his ex-wife has a reoccurring drug problem.

Josh said, “Abby loves her mom, regardless of whatever she does, she loves her mom but she’s been afraid of people that Kim has had her around.”

Kimberly and Abby were last seen together by Cline’s family on November 20th. Deputies began an investigation on January 9th and as of February 3rd, released this statement:

“We have evidence she’s (Kimberly) been traveling out of state, she’s gone missing from her family. Neither she nor her daughter appears to have been kidnapped or are in immediate danger. We have not had direct contact to verify this, and still seek any information on her whereabouts.” Statement from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office

The Sissonville and Pocatalico community has shown great support for Josh, Kimberly and Abby during this time. Next Monday, community members plan to wear green to help bring Abby home.

