MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man and his son were arrested in Pomeroy on Wednesday after deputies say they became combative with officers.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to Enterprise Rd. for a reported assault on an elderly male. They say that Caleb Ellis became physically resistant after deputies told him he was being arrested. He was arrested for assault and resisting arrest.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Deputies say that his father, Charles Ellis, also became combative with deputies. He was also arrested and charged with assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest.

The sheriff’s office also says that a dog also attacked and bit one of the deputies. A taser was used on the animal.