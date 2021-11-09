Father, son arrested in Kanawha County Frontier Communications wire thefts

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Russell Short, 55, and his son Travis Short, 31, both of Paint Creek were arrested this morning, Tuesday, Nov. 9 in connection to the investigation into more than 4,300 pounds of stolen metal wire in Kanawha County (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two men are facing felony charges in Kanawha County after an investigation into copper thefts.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Russell Short, 55, and his son Travis Short, 31, both of Paint Creek were arrested this morning, Tuesday, Nov. 9 in connection to the investigation. Deputies say Frontier Communications utility lines were stolen in the Paint Creek area in three recent incidents involving cut phone and internet lines that service communities and approximately 125 customers in Kanawha County.

Authorities say the wires totaled about 4,305 pounds of metal, which were sold outside of Kanawha County. Deputies say it cost more than $31,000 to replace. Detectives in the case say they learned of the pair’s alleged involvement, took statements “from witnesses and other conspirators” and found evidence in their home.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says more charges against others allegedly involved are expected to be filed.