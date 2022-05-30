WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) — A very sweet moment was captured during a Memorial Day ceremony earlier today in Winfield.

This happened near the Winfield Bridge at one of American Legion James E. Marshall Post 187’s ceremonies today.

During the ceremony, the Post read the names of all 89 Putnam County soldiers who died in combat since World War II.

Forgot to mention I made a new friend at the War Memorial in Winfield today 🥺❤️🦌 pic.twitter.com/gc72uu2yKo — Erin Noon (@ENoonWOWK) May 30, 2022

But hidden just behind a war memorial was a fawn, and the tender-hearted veterans lined up to make sure the little guy didn’t get scared.

No surprise, these brave men and women were protecting all people – and creatures – on this Memorial Day.