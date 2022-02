CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Fayette County man pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility.

Court documents state that Earnest Wriston, 56, of Pax, admitted to damaging and stealing equipment from a coal mine in Boone and Lincoln counties.

The West Virginia State Police and FBI oversaw the investigation, according to U.S. Attorney Will Thompson.

Thompson announced that Wriston’s sentencing is scheduled for May 19. He faces up to five years in prison.