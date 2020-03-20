Fayette County bus driver hand delivers meals to students

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – School is out but the Fayette County cafeterias are still hectic. Busy staff members prep thousands of lunches each morning to be loaded up and distributed to students by bus drivers like Chris Farran.

The idea of the food program is for families to meet at their designated bus stops, but Farran drives one of most rural routes in Fayette County- meaning bus stops can be extremely far from actual home. So he hand delivers every meal to the doors of those who don’t show up to make sure they get something to eat. His goal is to make sure his kids, and all kids, eat.

“If they have a younger child or that type of deal it’s not exactly school-aged kids it’s every child that I can find,” Farran says.

In and out…door to door…mile after mile…across every terrain, he runs his new daily route without question. Though his seats are now filled with bagged lunches instead of students he understands the cargo is still precious.

“We are the first ones and the last ones they see in a day so I mean…we set the tone of their day, ” he says.

Today marks the end of week one for Fayette County’s food delivery program. Friday the county distributed 3,600 bagged lunches.

