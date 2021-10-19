Fayette County couple faces child neglect, drug charges after home found in ‘deplorable conditions’

Christal Foster and Anthony Geiger were each charged with three counts of Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury, Simple Posession of Narcotics and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Photos courtesy of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department

OAK HILL, WV (WOWK) – A couple in Oak Hill, West Virginia, are facing felony charges after authorities in Fayette County found their home in “deplorable conditions.”

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says the West Virginia Department of Health and Resources’ Child Protective Services contacted deputies on Monday, Oct. 18 for assistance at a home in the Collinwood Acres area of Oak Hill. Deputies say when they arrived at the home, they found the floors were covered in animal urine and feces with children walking barefoot on those floors and there was no running water in the home. The deputies also said they found illegal narcotics and other drug paraphernalia inside the home.

According to the sheriff’s office, the children were taken into CPS custody and the Fayette County Animal Control took possession of the “numerous” animals at the home.

The sheriff’s office says Christal Foster, 32, and Anthony Geiger, 35, have each been charged with three counts of Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury, Simple Possession of Narcotics and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. They were taken to the Southern Regional Jail.

The case is still under investigation and anyone who may have more information is asked to call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, through their Facebook page or by contacting Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.