Fayette County man arrested on multiple charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Lizemores man is facing multiple criminal charges.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department received information June 23, 2020, regarding the whereabouts of Anthony Scott Lively, of Lizemores, who has numerous outstanding felony warrants.

Deputies spotted Lively outside of Gauley Bridge in a white Jeep. After a brief chase, deputies say Lively allegedly jumped in the Gauley River to avoid capture. A deputy then followed him into the river and able to secure the suspect.

While being processed in office, Lively allegedly attacked one of the assisting deputies, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. He was charged with fleeing with reckless disregard (vehicle), assault on an officer and fleeing on foot.

According to the sheriff’s department, Lively has outstanding warrants for a theft of a vehicle in Kanawha County from May 28, 2020. He also has warrants for Grand Larceny of a Vehicle from a May 1, 2020, incident in Charlton Hgts and for Grand Larceny-Vehicle, Burglary and Receiving/Transferring Stolen Property from a March 19, 2020 incident in Gauley Bridge, deputies say.

Lively was taken to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment. An investigation is ongoing by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information can contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

