Fayette County man arrested on sexual assault allegations

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Fayette County man has been arrested on sexual assault allegations. Jedidiah McMahon, 33 of Gauley Bridge, was arrested this afternoon by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department on warrants obtained alleging a sexual assault incident.

The Sheriff’s Department received a complaint on September 19th of a juvenile minor that had been sexually assaulted in the Scrabble Creek area of Gauley Bridge. At the conclusion of the investigation, warrants were obtained on McMahon for the felony offenses of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree, and Sexual Abuse by Parent, Guardian, Custodian or Person of Trust With a Child. McMahon was able to post the $30,000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories