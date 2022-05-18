FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges including grand larceny in Fayette County.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies received a complaint on the evening of Tuesday, May 17, 2022, of a vehicle allegedly stolen from Saturday Road in Victor.

Deputies say they were told that the vehicle owner’s father had allegedly seen a neighbor driving the vehicle and had detained the person until law enforcement arrived. Once at the scene, deputies said the driver, identified as Errol J. Lilly, 33, of Victor, allegedly appeared to be “under the influence of a controlled substance.”

Lilly is charged with a felony offense of Grand Larceny and two misdemeanor offenses of “DUI-Drugs” and “Driving While License Revoked.” He was taken to the Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 304-574-3590 or through the department’s Facebook page, or to contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.