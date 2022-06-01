FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Fayette County man is facing felony charges in connection to an investigation of sexual abuse.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Shawn D. Evans, 48, of Anstead, was arrested following a lengthy investigation that began in late 2020 regarding sexual abuse allegations. Detectives say after finding probable cause in the case, they obtained the arrest warrants for Evans.

Deputies say Evans faces charges of Incest; Sexual Assault in the Second Degree; Sexual Abuse in the First Degree; and Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian or Person of Trust. He was taken to the Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 304-574-3590 or through their Facebook page, or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.