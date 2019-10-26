Fayette County Sheriff searching for missing woman from nearby Beckley

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is working with a Beckley family to locate a missing loved one. Alexis Parker, 37, from Raleigh County was last seen wearing a pink jacket and black pants.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department received a report today of a missing person stating the woman had possibly been spotted on Legends Highway in Glen Jean in Fayette County yesterday. The family Parker drives a burgundy 2012 Honda Civic with the license plate number 72Y 613, but was not with a vehicle at the time of the potential spotting. 

Parker is 5’7″ tall and weighs 135 pounds and is a U.S. Air Force veteran. 

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or to contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events