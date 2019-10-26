BECKLEY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is working with a Beckley family to locate a missing loved one. Alexis Parker, 37, from Raleigh County was last seen wearing a pink jacket and black pants.
Sheriff Mike Fridley says the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department received a report today of a missing person stating the woman had possibly been spotted on Legends Highway in Glen Jean in Fayette County yesterday. The family Parker drives a burgundy 2012 Honda Civic with the license plate number 72Y 613, but was not with a vehicle at the time of the potential spotting.
Parker is 5’7″ tall and weighs 135 pounds and is a U.S. Air Force veteran.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or to contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Fayette County Sheriff searching for missing woman from nearby Beckley
- Mystery object that hit Kentucky home remains unidentified
- VSP issues official Amber Alert for missing Louisa County teen
- CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies search for breaking and entering suspect
- $100 million in West Virginia state budget cuts are on the way
- Deer attacks hunter after it’s shot
- New allegations made as Ohio University probes hazing
- Amber Alert issued for missing Pennsylvania toddler
- Trout stocking submerges into new season in Mountain State
- Students explore manufacturing career options