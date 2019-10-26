Fayette County Sheriff searching for missing woman from nearby Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is working with a Beckley family to locate a missing loved one. Alexis Parker, 37, from Raleigh County was last seen wearing a pink jacket and black pants.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department received a report today of a missing person stating the woman had possibly been spotted on Legends Highway in Glen Jean in Fayette County yesterday. The family Parker drives a burgundy 2012 Honda Civic with the license plate number 72Y 613, but was not with a vehicle at the time of the potential spotting.

Parker is 5’7″ tall and weighs 135 pounds and is a U.S. Air Force veteran.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or to contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

