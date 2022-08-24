OAK HILL, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges after an investigation into a report of an alleged sexual assault.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, detectives were contacted by a local school counselor regarding the allegations.

Deputies say through their investigation, they found enough probable cause to arrest Jody Blankenship, 37, of Oak Hill. Blankenship is charged with a total of six counts in connection to the alleged sexual abuse incident.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through their Facebook page. Anyone with a tip can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.