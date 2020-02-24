Fayette County woman sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Fayette County woman was sentenced to over one year in federal prison for the felony offense of wire fraud, according to United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

Yvonne Dozier, 50, of Boomer, West Virginia, previously pled guilty to wire fraud on Nov. 18, 2019, according to United States Attorney Mike Stuart. She was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison and was ordered to pay $61,731.72 restitution to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.

“Dozier stole from the State of West Virginia for four years,” Stuart said. “She was a trusted employee in state government who violated that trust by stealing from taxpayers. Our goal in prosecuting cases like this is not only to hold the offender accountable but to make victims whole again through restitution. In this case, Dozier will be repaying the WVDEP in full for her fraudulent purchases.”

Dozier previously worked for the WVDEP as an accounting tech where she was assigned a West Virginia state purchasing card and was permitted to make authorized purchases on behalf of the department. Dozier admitted she used the state purchasing card to make personal purchases and fraudulently wired credit card information from 2014 to 2018, according to Stuart’s office. She then altered invoices and modified the state accounting software to adjust the purchases and make the fraudulent purchases appear as though they were legitimately made.

The unauthorized purchases cost the state $61,753.72, according to a press release from Stuart’s office. Dozier used her state purchasing card to pay for personal expenses such as electric, insurance, cable, and cell phone bills, and vacation rental homes. Dozier no longer works for the State of West Virginia.

