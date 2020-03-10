FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Fayette County, and deputies are searching for the culprit.
The fatal incident took place just before 11:30 p.m. last night in the Hilltop area of Fayette County. Deputies say 28-year-old Brandi Jo Miller was struck by a vehicle and died on Legend’s Highway in Hilltop.
The driver of the vehicle that struck Miller fled the scene. They say the vehicle fled north toward Oak Hill. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Service member at WV’s Camp Dawson may have been exposed to Coronavirus
- WVU Research Corporation to receive more than $600,000 in funds
- Russian strongmen compete to win Slap Championships
- Camden-On-Gauley Medical Center to receive $1.4 million grant
- Can’t find hand sanitizer at the store? Make your own!
- Fayette County, WV sheriff searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
- Remains of Pearl Harbor victim to return home Saturday
- City of Charleston shares steps to prevent COVID-19 in offices
- Suspect in custody after Morgantown Police respond to report of gunman barricaded inside house near North Wiley Street
- Death toll rises in Clarksburg VA Hospital investigation; new details on ‘person of interest’