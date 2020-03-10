Fayette County, WV sheriff searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Fayette County, and deputies are searching for the culprit.

The fatal incident took place just before 11:30 p.m. last night in the Hilltop area of Fayette County. Deputies say 28-year-old Brandi Jo Miller was struck by a vehicle and died on Legend’s Highway in Hilltop.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Miller fled the scene. They say the vehicle fled north toward Oak Hill. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

