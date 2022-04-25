UPDATE (1:36 p.m. on Monday, April 25): Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says that a man wanted for attempted murder has been arrested.

He says that numerous tips led deputies to Bernard Glen Reynolds Jr., who was found riding a bike in the area of 2nd and 3rd Street in Beckley.

“We want to thank the citizens of Fayette County and the surrounding areas for all the tips and info on the possible whereabouts of Reynolds,” said Sheriff Fridley. “I also want to thank my deputies and the US Marshall’s Task Force who put in all the extra hours and long days and nights in the hunt to find this individual.”

The woman who was allegedly shot by Mr. Reynolds remains in critical condition at CAMC.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is still wanted for attempted murder in Fayette County while a woman fights for her life.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley took to Facebook on Thursday morning to ask the public for help finding 52-year-old Bernard Glen Reynolds Jr. Reynolds allegedly shot a woman who is currently in critical condition at CAMC.

Sheriff Fridley said the woman was shot by a “coward” and said that he knows that Reynolds is still somewhere in Fayette County.

“If you are harboring him, I mean if you are hiding Mr. Reynolds, you’re gonna go to jail too,” said Fridley.

Fayette County detectives have obtained warrants for Bernard Glen Reynolds Jr. for the felony offenses of malicious wounding and attempted murder.

Mr. Reynolds is considered armed and dangerous, and the public SHOULD NOT approach him.

Instead, anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.