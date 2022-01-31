All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

Fayetteville man charged in shooting that killed two people

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff’s Office

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (AP) — Authorities say a West Virginia man has been charged with fatally shooting two people at a residence.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley told news outlets that 59-year-old Carl Cox of Fayetteville was charged Saturday with two counts of murder. The victims were identified as 34-year-old James Neal and 28-year-old Rhonda Cox, both of Fayetteville.

Fridley said Cox was arrested after detectives completed forensic interviews and collected evidence from the home. He was being held at Southern Regional Jail.

Online records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

Officials said the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS