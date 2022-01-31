Fayetteville man charged in shooting that killed two people

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (AP) — Authorities say a West Virginia man has been charged with fatally shooting two people at a residence.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley told news outlets that 59-year-old Carl Cox of Fayetteville was charged Saturday with two counts of murder. The victims were identified as 34-year-old James Neal and 28-year-old Rhonda Cox, both of Fayetteville.

Fridley said Cox was arrested after detectives completed forensic interviews and collected evidence from the home. He was being held at Southern Regional Jail.

Online records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

Officials said the shooting remains under investigation.