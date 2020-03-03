FBI investigates human remains found in Wayne County, West Virginia

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The FBI is investigating after human remains found on Sunday by a property owner outside of Huntington on Defoe Road just off German Ridge Road in Wayne County.

We have been told State police initially responded to the discovery, but the case has since been turned over to the FBI.

We reached out to FBI and were told in a statement from their public affairs specialist:

“I can confirm we are doing investigative activity in the area where the bones were found. I don’t have any other information to provide at this time.” Catherine Varnum Policicchio

Public Affairs Specialist

FBI Pittsburgh

Neighbors in the area of Defoe Road tell us they’ve been advised not to talk about the incident to anyone, including the media.

