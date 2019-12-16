FBI: ‘Tis the Season for Holiday Scams

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — It’s estimated that 62 percent of people do their holiday shopping during the week before Christmas. With that in mind, agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are reminding shoppers to be careful while shopping this holiday season.

“I think as online shopping becomes more of a thing, fraudsters are coming up with new ways to exploit the internet so each year it gets a bit worse,” explained FBI’s Supervisory Senior Resident Agent for the Charleston division, James McCormick.

Though scam artists can be aggressive and creative, there are certain red flags and common schemes holiday shoppers can guard against this holiday season. Here are some helpful tips when it comes to avoiding scams:

Check credit card statements routinely. If possible, set up credit card transaction auto alerts or check your balance after every online purchase.

Ensure a site is secure and reputable before providing credit card number online. Don’t trust a site just because it claims to be secure.

Beware of purchases or services that require payment with a gift card.

Be cautious of emails claiming to contain pictures in attached files, as the files may contain viruses. Only open attachments from known senders and scan all attachments for viruses if possible.

Verify requests for personal information from any business or financial institution by contacting them using the main contact information on their official website.

This year, more than 30,000 complains of gift card fraud have been launched. 1,400 of those complaints have been filed in West Virginia.

McCormick explained, “The way the story goes, John Dillinger was asked ‘Why do you rob banks?’ and he said, ‘Well that’s where the money is.’

“Nowadays that is not where the money is. It is on a gift card, it is on a credit card. Rather than going to the bank to get the money, now the criminal just needs you to give them the information and they can do it from the comfort of their living room,” added McCormick.

If you do fall victim to the crime, you can report it online on the FBI’s website.