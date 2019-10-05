Fear on the Farm returns to Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The temperature finally cooling down and the leaves changing mean it’s time for Fear on the Farm.

Special Effects Makeup Artist and Entrepreneur Bobby Weiner, also known as Bloody Mary, is in town working with Lee’s Studio Production’s “Fear on the Farm,” a haunted house in Putnam County. Bloody Mary was hired to make things a little scarier this year.

Weiner says, “I kind of do these workshops to show them how easy it is to use makeup so they don’t have to use the prosthetics that fall of the actors they lose them, and the next night the need another prosthetic I have my own methods to keep makeup on five or six hours at a time.”

Bloody Mary’s makeup company also supplies the camo paint for our nation’s soldiers. Fear on the farm is open every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to midnight.

