Federal health officials commit to NAS action plan

Federal health officials have agreed to implement new guidelines when it comes to treating infants with neonatal abstinence syndrome, or NAS.

Over the last few years, 3rd District Congressman Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) has pushed for a nationwide strategy on how to care for drug-exposed newborns, which resulted in the “Protecting Our Infants Act: Final Strategy.” However, Jenkins said, the action plan was never truly implemented.

“That action plan had 39 steps of here’s what needs to happen, but just like too many action plans, they get put on the shelf, collecting dust,” said Jenkins. “That’s simply unacceptable. These lives are too important.”

Now for the first time, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has agreed to implement the 39 recommendations for treating NAS.

“They wrote me a letter that we just received saying, ‘We are going to actually implement the action plan. We’re going to coordinate all of the federal agencies to make sure these recommendations get put into place,'” Jenkins said.

The goal of the new guidelines is to help avoid misconceptions about how to care for babies suffering with the syndrome, and sets a general standard for treatment protocols. For example, Lily’s Place, an NAS treatment facility, cares for infants in a quiet, low-stimulus environment.

“We’ve seen such an increase in prosperity for the babies when they’re properly treated in ways that adhere to their sensitivities,” said Olivia Meade, Director of Development at Lily’s Place.

Lily’s Place is one example of how unique strategies developed in West Virginia are helping lead the way for the nation.

“Especially here in Huntington, I think that we’ve done a really good job of not just identifying the problem, but learning how to properly treat the problem,” said Meade.

“West Virginia can be proud of the fact that we are leading the country in a positive way, of making sure these babies are being taken care of with the most appropriate therapeutic care,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins says he plans to make sure federal health officials stay true to their commitment.

“Keep their feet to the fire,” said Jenkins. “Keep pushing ahead to make sure these babies, and the mothers, get the care that they need.”

You can find the full list of recommendations that will be implemented here: “Protecting Our Infants Act: Final Strategy”