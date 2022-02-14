WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A FedEx truck crashing into a ditch caused the slow lane of I-64W around the 1.5 mile marker in Wayne County to close.

Wayne Dispatch says the call came in around 10:30 a.m.

One person has been taken to the hospital, but the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Kenova PD says everything should be back open around 1:30 p.m.

The Kenova Police Department, the Kenova Volunteer Fire Department, and the Ceredo Fire Department all responded to the crash, dispatchers say.