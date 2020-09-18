Feeding program for children continues despite challenges

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) The “Food Shack” is a mobile food truck with a very specific goal of making sure no kids in our area go hungry. But a few weeks ago the truck was involved in an accident and hasn’t been able to make it to the usual stops.

Getting visits from the “Shack” has been a highlight of the summer for many kids in the Charleston area.

The truck that feeds children for free launched June 1st. Since then they’ve handed out 4,000 meals.

But the truck hasn’t been on the road since the end of August.

“The food shack had a little accident a few weeks back and it has been out of commission,” said Jim Strawn, board member with the The Underprivileged Children Foundation.

Even with this unexpected challenge giving up was never an option.

They’ll be feeding people this weekend just in a different way than they usually do, shifting the focus to non-perishable or meals prepared in advance.

“We are doing ‘Food Shack on the Go’ this weekend,” Strawn said. “We are going to 12 different spots, a lot of the normal spots that we’ve been hitting, handing out meals no questions asked to families in need.”

Since the truck has been off the road they’ve also been visiting communities to distribute school supplies. They’ll be able to provide an update on the “Food Shack” once they get a report from their insurance company. For a complete list of days, times and locations where the team will be this weekend visit them on Facebook.