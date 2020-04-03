Feeling sick? Step-by-step process of what you should do next

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — What if you start feeling sick? What are the actual steps that you are encouraged to take?

Fever.. cough.. tiredness.. shortness of breath.. these can all be symptoms of the cornovirus, but what if you start showing these symptoms?

The Director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, Dr. Sherri Young says, “The first thing you should do if you feel like you may have COVID-19, is reach out to your health care provider. And they can give you instructions on where to go to be tested – whether to stay at home if you can self-monitor.”

If your doctor tells you to get tested, where do you go?

Dr. Young responds, “So currently at this time, we do test at the health department but we use multiple vendors. So we do have a private lab, we use a state lab, and then we have the rapid tests that we just received.”

How long will you have to wait to get the results?

She says, “The turnaround time for a regular (patient) is anywhere from 24-48 hours. The rapid tests come back within 10 minutes. But for the commercial tests, the worst case scenario so far is 12 days.”

Dr. Young adds that if you are waiting for your test results, you need to treat it as if it will come back positive for the coronavirus. “Self isolate, which means go into a part of your house where you have your own bedroom your own place to eat; if you can, your own restroom. Not to contaminate anyone who is in the home to limit those exposures,” she said.

And you’ve heard it before – you’ll hear it time and again in coming weeks, “As long as everybody is staying home, and staying safe, that’s the best thing we can do right now. We are all in this together.”