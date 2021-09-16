Fellow Charleston council members react to the death of John Bailey

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston City Councilman John Bailey was the victim of a tragic accident Wednesday night, leaving fellow city leaders in shock.

“Everybody is in shock, everybody is devastated. but the one thing you hear from everybody is that he was very calm, very intelligent, and he really cared a lot,” said Deanna McKinney, a City of Charleston council member.

Such a tragic loss for the Charleston community💔He will be greatly missed @WOWK13News https://t.co/EmU5YHwECi — Audra Laskey (@AudraLaskey) September 16, 2021

Councilman Bailey passed away overnight following a car accident.

“I haven’t been able to go back to sleep and I think a lot of other folks in the community. Because John had that kind of impact on that personality. You wanted to be around John,” said Caitlin Cook, a City of Charleston Council member.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Greenbrier Street near the airport. Officers say a tree fell on the vehicle from a hillside that was sliding. Police say a juvenile was also in the car but was able to leave the vehicle uninjured.

Mayor Amy Goodwin ordered all city flags to be flown at half staff today to honor and remember councilman Bailey.

The Charleston Mayor also issued a statement on Bailey’s death, saying in part “John was an incredible councilman – always leading with integrity, honor and passion. With his keen intellect, calm voice, and measured approach.

One thing is for sure, his love for the city and passion for the environment shines through all of his work.

“Making a Charleston or regional recycling facility and really doing the work. John had big ideas but he followed up,” said Cook.

And many colleagues want to continue his legacy.

“Seeing how much he cared and how much he wanted to make changes here I really can’t see us not carrying out his final wishes. So the garbage cans I hope we do get them and put his name on them or something in memory of him,” said McKinney.

For more of Audra Laskey’s stories, follow her on Facebook and Twitter!