LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested after deputies say he was found in possession of drugs and firearms in the Chapmanville area.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday, they, along with the Chapmanville Police Department, responded to a threatening complaint on the 100 block of Edward Ave.

The suspect, 64-year-old Gregory Adkins, gave police permission to search his residence, where they found five firearms, a container with a crystal-like substance, and a container with marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mr. Adkins is a felon and should not have been in possession of any firearms. He was arrested and charged with five counts of being a prohibited person with a firearm and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.