PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved direct temporary housing assistance for Pike County survivors displaced by Eastern Kentucky flooding on July 26, 2022.

This type of aid provides several short-term housing solutions to flood victims. However, FEMA officials say it will take time to transport, permit, install, and inspect housing units before they are available.

There are two options provided through the Direct Housing Program:

Multi-Family Lease and Repair: FEMA signs a lease agreement with rental property owners and then makes repairs to provide temporary housing.

FEMA signs a lease agreement with rental property owners and then makes repairs to provide temporary housing. Temporary Housing Units: A travel trailer or manufactured home.

Direct temporary housing takes time to establish and is not an immediate solution for longer-term housing needs.

Not everyone impacted by the flooding will be eligible for direct housing. Therefore, FEMA says it is crucial for local government, the commonwealth, federal agencies, nonprofits and the private sector to collaborate to fill any gaps.

Those who have already applied for FEMA assistance do not need to reapply for direct housing. People who need to update their application or report any housing changes to FEMA can visit this link or call 800-621-3362.

The newly approved FEMA housing aid brings the total number of assisted counties to six: Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike.

For more information on Kentucky flooding assistance, visit FEMA’s website or Twitter.