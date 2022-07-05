Flooding in Huntington, West Virginia, on Friday, May 9, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Alexis Stewart)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced on Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) turned down the state’s request for emergency funding after recent flooding in our area.

Justice said that FEMA ruled that the damage sustained in May of 2022 in Cabell, Putnam and Roane counties was not enough to warrant federal funding.

The governor went on to say that West Virginia has 30 days to appeal the decision and that they plan to do so.

“We’re going to push as hard as we possibly can, but it’s a disappointment to tell you the truth,” said Governor Justice.