KENTUCKY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says after two weeks of emergency-phase response to the devastating flooding that swept through parts of eastern Kentucky, the state is now in a stabilization phase and there are more ways for Kentuckians to get FEMA help.

Sadly, the governor also confirmed another death related to the flooding, bringing the total to 39 Kentuckians who have died. Two women from the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County also remain missing.

According to the governor, this next phase of response will include getting people out of congregate settings and into more stable temporary housing, removing remaining debris, and making sure people have access to recovery assistance programs including getting them the government documents lost in the flooding.

The governor says those in need of assistance due to flooding in the counties of Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).

On Monday, Beshear announced that the workers at the FEMA disaster recovery centers across Eastern Kentucky now have the authority to approve claims. The governor says anyone who has been denied should take their documentation to these centers to see if they may still be able to get a claim approved.

Beshear says FEMA Mobile Registration centers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Breathitt County

421 Jett Drive, Jackson, Kentucky

Oneida Elementary School, 435 Newfound Road, Oneida, Kentucky

Clay County Community Center, 311 Highway 368, Manchester, Kentucky

Martin Community Center, 7199 KY Rt. 80, Langley Kentucky

Knott County Sportsplex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn, Kentucky

Letcher County Recreation Center, 1505 Jenkins Road, Whitesburg, Kentucky

Hazard Community and Technical College, 1 Community College Drive, Hazard, Kentucky

15308 US 23 S, Jenkins, Kentucky

Beshear says only five waste water systems are inoperable, down from 18 that were inoperable after the flooding first hit July 28.

According to the governor, efforts from the Kentucky National Guard, the West Virginia National Guard, the Tennessee National Guard, the Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife resulted in a combined 1,334 rescues in flooded areas:

“A lot of good work has been done. The first and most important part of an emergency phase is search and rescue,” Beshear said of the emergency phase response. “Thousands of people we would have otherwise lost we were able to get out and get to safety.”

The governor says rescues include:

The Kentucky National Guard rescued 338 people by aircraft and 59 people and two dogs by boat.

The Tennessee National Guard rescued 157 people by air.

The West Virginia National Guard rescued 26 people by air.

The Kentucky State Police assisted with 624 rescues.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife assisted with 130 water rescues.

“Losing 38 Kentuckians – children of God – is tough. It’s real tough, and we mourn with those families,” Beshear said. “But when you see those pictures, when you see the video, or when you stand in the communities that this water went through – it is a miracle that we did not lose more people. I give that both to God and to the people that are out there and answered his call to service and ultimately helped their fellow citizens.”

Beshear says only 74 power outages are left to be restored following the storms, down significantly from the nearly 23,000 immediately after the flooding.

How you can help:

Kentucky-based non-profit Christian Appalachian Project is now accepting donations for families impacted by the flooding. Donations can be made online by clicking here or by mail to:

Christian Appalachian Project

P.O. Box 55911

Lexington, KY 40555-5911

Donations can also be made to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. Gov. Beshear said all donations to the fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes.