FEMA says Herbert Hoover High School construction may proceed

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced to the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management a Finding of No Significant Impact regarding the environmental assessment performed at the proposed location of the new Herbert Hoover High School. As a result of this FONSI, the proposed project as described may proceed.

The environmental assessment evaluated the impacts of construction at the new location in accordance with environmental laws and executive orders. Issuance of the FONSI indicates that the new location will have no adverse impact on water and other natural resources, nor would it adversely affect threatened or endangered species.

“We are thrilled to receive this finding,” said WVDHSEM Director Mike Todorovich. “Rebuilding Herbert Hoover High School is a huge step in the overall recovery process for this community.”

In conclusion, and based on the findings of the environmental assessment, coordination with appropriate agencies, and adherence to the project conditions, FEMA has determined that the project for the construction of Herbert Hoover High School qualifies as a major federal action.

Information on the Herbert Hoover High School Environmental Assessment can be found on FEMA’s website.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.