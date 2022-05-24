HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency were on the ground in the Huntington area Tuesday, May 24.

The officials were in the area to survey the flood damage caused by severe storms on May 6, 2022, to see if a federal declaration and federal aid for the area are a possibility.

FEMA officials spoke with residents in the areas hit hard by flooding and assessed the areas outlined in surveys from community members. The visit was coordinated with the City of Huntington and the Huntington Fire Department.