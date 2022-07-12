CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) will receive federal reimbursements for purchases of protective gear and disinfecting supplies used for patient care during COVID-19.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will give CAMC $1,868,053, as announced on Tuesday by U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV).

“Our medical professionals at CAMC sprang into action at the beginning of the pandemic to treat those who were infected and help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” Capito said. “There is no doubt that their actions helped save the lives of so many West Virginians.”

The funding comes after the $3,504,837 that Senators Capito and Manchin announced for CAMC in December 2021.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has tested every West Virginian, especially our healthcare workers and first responders who have gone above and beyond throughout the crisis to keep our fellow West Virginians safe,” Senator Manchin said. “I am pleased CAMC is receiving $1.8 million in reimbursements from FEMA for personal protective equipment and disinfecting supplies used during the pandemic.”