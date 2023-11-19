ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Ahead of the Ashland Christmas Parade, the Paramount Arts Center has been transformed into a room full of sparkling lights and tiny train engines.

Opening this weekend, the 39th Annual Festival of Trees and Trains brought in a crowd walking through the auditorium full of unique and festive trees lining the aisles and a huge train display in front of the stage.

The ten-day festival is also a holiday fundraiser for the center, bringing in live entertainment, fun children’s activities, good food, and promoting local shopping.

13 News talked with some families visiting the displays this weekend and for many, this has been a tradition of fun for the whole family.

“It’s beautiful, it’s outstanding. Everybody did a fantastic job on decorating the trees,” Jennifer Bentley says.

“I used to come here as a child on field trips and it’s my first time back since and it’s just as beautiful as it was before,” Grace Clark says.

The event runs through November 26th. For a complete list of dates and times, click here.