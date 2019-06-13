FestivALL displays work of emerging local young artists

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The 2019 FestivALL Teen and College Students Art Show and Sale has begun at the Charleston Town Center where art done by middle, high and college students is on display and up for sale.

There are a total of 275 entries this year from students attending school in 13 southern West Virginian counties.

Five awards were given to outstanding work recognized by a judging panel.

“Weeping Wilma” Brendon Stout – WV Wesleyan College

“The Flamingo Dance” Carson Smallwood – St. Albans High School

“Celestial Vision” Elizabeth Zacks – Charleston Catholic High School

“The Bee Keeper” Kate Storch – Horace Mann Middle School

There is one more award to be announced for the “Charleston Town Center Purchase Award.”

The art will be on display through June 24 and everyday shopper can judge for their daily “crowd favorite.” Shoppers can also purchase the art pieces.