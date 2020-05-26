FestivALL releases VirtuALL schedule

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Earlier this month, FestivALL Charleston announced its traditional programming would change to a virtual festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The “VirtuALL” event is set to take place June 14-28, 2020.

FestivALL organizers say at-home concerts filmed by local musicians, artist roundtable discussions, make-at-home activities for children and families will be just a few of the virtual programs featured throughout the 15-day festival. Events will also include a virtual Capitol Street Art Fair with the 2020 juried artists featured in a Virtual Gallery, free classes with local and nationally acclaimed dance studios featured in video format on a variety of platforms, and a virtual “Three Things” episode featuring Kathy Mattea, Michael Cerveris and Larry Groce.

All videos and performances will be on FestivALL’s YouTube Channel and the FestivALL Website, according to organizers

Anyone interested in the event can visit the website, or view FestivALL Charleston’s social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

