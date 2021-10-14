FestivFALL ends with weekend full of events

Charleston is the capital and largest city of the U.S. state of West Virginia (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – FestivFALL in Charleston wraps up this weekend, but more events are still set before the festival ends.

Events for the final weekend kick off tonight Oct. 14, starting with “An Evening with West Virginia Dance, Co” at the Culture Center Theater. Tickets for the performance will be available at the door with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

Then, tomorrow night, Friday, Oct. 15, multiple events are set for festival-goers to choose from, with “An Evening with the Poets” at 7 p.m. at Taylor Books, the West Virginia International Film Festival’s “A Film Under the Stars” with a screening of “Beetlejuice” at Starlings Coffee & Provisions with gates opening at 7 p.m. and the film starting at 7:30 p.m., and the premiere of the Charleston Ballet’s “DRACULA: The Seduction” at 7:30 p.m. at the Municipal Auditorium.

FestivFALL will continue Saturday, Oct. 16 event organizers will team up with Capitol Market for Party in the Patch, with events for all ages, including free children’s activities. The WV Music Hall of Fame will also host a Music Career Counseling Program from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Town Center Mall with Hall of Fame inductees sharing their own stories and offering advice for starting a music career. A second performance of the Charleston Ballet’s “DRACULA: The Seduction” at 7:30 p.m. at the Municipal Auditorium.

Organizers say the festival will end with the annual Carraig Trail Leaf Walk from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17.

Event officials say the ARTbus unveiling has been postponed to Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the West Side Wonder Mural.