CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – FestivFALL is coming back to Charleston in October 2022.

Organizers say the 10-day event will include several events and activities that highlight music, art, theater, dance and more.

Some of the events over the course of FestivFALL will include the Carriage Trail Leaf Walk, Harvest Art Fair, An Evening with the West Virginia Dance Company and the 1,000th episode of Mountain Stage. Organizers say this year, Taste-of-ALL will also return in-person for the first time since 2018.

“During this summer’s FestivALL, we saw the importance of community and the arts allow a platform for interaction, inspiration and education while making memories,” said Mackenzie Spencer, executive director of the event. “We are happy to bring folks together again this October to celebrate the arts and our talented participants.”

Most programs and events during FestivFALL are free to allow the events to be available and accessible to anyone who wants to attend.

A full list of programs and ticket information is available at the FestivALL website.