Few positive cases found in Cabell County vulnerable population COVID-19 testing results

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell-Huntington Health Department now has the results from two testing events Friday, May 22 and Saturday, May 23.

The department says between the 657 tests conducted over the weekend, “less than five” came back positive. Those who tested positive have already been contacted, and all negative results are being mailed out today, according to the health department. The department says it is their policy to report small numbers of individuals as “less than five” to protect personal identity.

The events were part of an effort to increase COVID-19 testing opportunities for all West Virginians, and especially to assure access for minorities and other vulnerable populations, the Governor’s Office, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, WV DHHR, and the WV National Guard partnered with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, the Huntington Black Pastors Ministerial Association, QLabs, Mountain Health Network, Marshall Health, and Valley Health Systems.

“It is important for all Cabell County residents to know that COVID-19 testing is available not only at special events like this but at several sites in the county on a daily basis,” says Dr. Michael Kilkenny, Physician Director of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. “It’s also important to realize that this virus is present in the community, often without symptoms, and that everyone can take precautions to help prevent the spread of the disease, especially as we increase our contact with one another. Cabell Countians do a great job of watching out and taking care of each other. This was a great opportunity for the community to get tested. We will continue to provide updates on future testing opportunities and up-to-date information on guidance.”