CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Here’s some exciting news for downtown Charleston: Fife St. Brewing is officially open for business, just in time for summer.

They cut the ribbon Friday morning and say it’s been 3 years in the making. It’s located at the intersection of Summers St. and Brawley Avenue, and just across the street from the new Slack Plaza.

Co-owner Derek Godwin says it started as a dream, that soon became a reality. “My wife said the 6 magic words ‘I’ll let you open a brewery.’ And we started the adventure from there. And it’s well known that there’s google searches when you go out of town most people look for, “what is the brewery near me? Or when they look to move to a town it’s ‘how many breweries are in such and such town,” says Godwin.

Fife St. Brewing will be open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

We got an inside look at the brewery before its grand opening. You can find that full story here.