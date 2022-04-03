BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A fight between inmates turned into a stabbing on April 3 at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.

A press release from the WVSP says that during the fight, Khalel Ragin, 20, stabbed Dandre Noble, 27, with a weapon in the neck.

Ragin was arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding and Inmate in Possession of Hazardous Materials and is still being held at the Western Regional Jail.

They say no one else was injured.

The West Virginia State Police says that the Huntington Detachment responded to the fight.