Film to explore the legacy of W.Va.’s favorite folktale: The Mothman

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WBOY) – A favorite phenomenon in West Virginia is the legend of the Mothman. There are countless publications, museums, festivals and even a statue that helps the folktale continue to thrive in the state.

A new film will dive deep into the origin of the Mothman and hopes to answer a few questions; ‘Is there more to this creature?’, ‘How did this happen?’ and finally, ‘Did the sightings ever end?’.

“The Mothman Legacy” is the direct sequel to 2017’s, “The Mothman of Point Pleasant.” The new film will tell the story of sightings of nearly a dozen eyewitness interviews which shed a light on the subject that directors would describe as some of the most intense, and terrifying encounters ever recorded.

The new trailer, directors explained, gives audiences a glimpse into some of the dark, haunting landscapes captured around West Virginia, along with sound clips from witnesses interviewed for the new film.

Trailer for “The Mothman Legacy” from the Small Town Monsters YouTube page

“The Mothman Legacy” is directed by Seth Breedlove and produced by Adrienne Breedlove. Lyle Blackburn returns to narrate with cinematography by Zac Palmisano and an original score by Brandon Dalo.

“The Mothman Legacy” is the 10th feature film from indie film production company, Small Town Monsters. This is not the first time that the company has been in West Virginia. The company produced a film that focused on another folktale, the Flatwoods Monster.

“The Mothman Legacy” will debut on September 18, 2020, and will have a big screen premiere as part of the kickoff for the annual Mothman Festival in Point Pleasant, the same weekend as the release.

To learn more about the film, other monsters across America and the production company, visit their website.

