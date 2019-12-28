Filmanatix makes short film focusing on issue Charleston faces

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Filmanatix is in the process of making a short film that focuses on an issue that Charleston struggles with – homelessness. The film is called “Unforeseen,” and it’s about a man struggling with being homeless.

“When someone becomes in a homeless situation, it’s not like they see it coming. So most of the time it can happen without really knowing, or certain circumstances, or situations come about, that puts them in that situation, so it’s not always foreseeable. So that word kind of connected with us.” Caleb Akers, Co-Founder of Fimanatix

Co-founders of Filmanatix, Caleb Akers and Benjamin Mason, say they came up with the title because homelessness isn’t something that you really see coming.

Not only is Mason a co-founder of Filmanatix, but also plays the main character, Tony, in the short film.

The movie was shot and filmed right in Charleston. Both Akers and Mason grew up in Charleston and say that it’s great to film in the city they grew up in.









The trailer can be found on their Facebook page.

They are still in the process of filming and should have the short-film completed by the early months of 2020.

